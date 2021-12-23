Tacoma police ask for public’s help to find missing person
A man was recently been reported missing in Tacoma. Police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.
Kevin Hollingsworth was last seen by family at 1 a.m. Dec. 5 near the 9100 block of East McKinley Avenue, Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet. Police said he recently moved to the area from Texas.
He is 5-foot-8, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.
Police asked anyone who sees him to call 911.
