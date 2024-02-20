Tacoma police continue search for man who allegedly stabbed woman at Point Defiance Park

Tacoma Police are still searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at Point Defiance Park on February 10.

Police said the attack happened around 1:00 p.m. The victim told police she didn’t know the man and that he took off. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and at last check was stable.

Since the attack, Metro Parks Tacoma installed two portable security cameras, one at the Pearl Street entrance and one near the zoo maintenance center.

“They might help catch people, after the fact camera, that’s what they intend to do. I don’t think it would put off a person that would want to do that in the first place,” regular parkgoer Glen Byrne, said.

He and his wife Holly said they heard about the attack and while the cameras help with security, they may not have been too effective in this instance.

“I feel like where the incident occurred was deep in the trails, pretty isolated, and while there are a lot of people on a sunny day, people go there and it’s rainy and there’s not that many people, so I think those cameras aren’t necessarily going to deter in the trails themselves,” Holly said.

The couple said some of the areas of the park are so isolated, you could walk for quite some time without seeing anyone else.

“On a summer’s day it’s packed, and there’s people everywhere but on a day like today you might be the only person there,” Glen said. “I wasn’t overly surprised because there has been a lot of that in the area, maybe not in the park but in Tacoma recently.”

Tacoma Police released a sketch of what the man looks like, hoping it will lead to an arrest.

“I was anxious to see the sketch I was purposefully looking for that to see if I knew the person or could at least lookout,” Holly said.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and charges filed.