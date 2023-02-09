Tacoma police and FBI’s terrorism task force arrest man for bomb making

Police and the FBI arrested a Tacoma man Wednesday for manufacturing and detonating explosive devices.

Explosions coming from the area of the suspect’s residence in the 9200 block of South Alaska Street led the public to alert Tacoma police community liaison officers in late 2022, according to police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

Detectives and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated the reports.

After probable cause was established, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence located near Helen B. Stafford Elementary School.

Police found partially constructed explosive devices, components and other items used to make explosives. Firearms were also recovered.

Tacoma Police Investigations & the F.B.I. served a search warrant at a house in Tacoma & arrested a 45-yr-old male for manufacturing & detonating explosive devices. Detectives recovered partially constructed explosive devices & firearms. Read more here: https://t.co/GNi5nern6t pic.twitter.com/viWSgwUr6u — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) February 9, 2023

The 45-year-old suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm first-degree, malicious placement of an explosive device and violation of a license required to manufacture, purchase, sell, use, possess and transport explosive devices.