Tacoma police identify person of interest in December homicide in Stadium District

A person of interest is being sought in connection with a December homicide where a 31-year-old man was found fatally shot in a vehicle in Tacoma’s Stadium District

Tacoma Police Department shared photos of the person on social media. The photos show a person in a blue winter jacket and face mask making a purchase at a store. Detectives want to speak to them. Police did not disclose where or when the photo was taken.

Detectives are looking for information regarding a homicide. Do you recognize this person? Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/qYHaRv4qcj — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 2, 2022

The person is sought in connection to the murder of Jordan Patterson, who was found shot to death Dec. 31 at about 9:17 a.m. in a black 2016 Ford F150 that was parked diagonally at North D Street and North Stadium Way. The truck had been reported stolen Dec. 19.

Police said the truck’s back window was shattered when they found the victim. The Pierce County Medical Examiner later ruled Patterson died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone who can identify the person of interest or has information about the homicide was asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County by either calling 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

Callers remain anonymous. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest and charges filed can receive up to $1,000.