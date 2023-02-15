Tacoma Police investigate fight involving machete

Tacoma Police officers responded to an attack involving a machete Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the 7800 block of South Trafton Street, said the Tacoma Police Department.

The investigation showed that a man and a woman visited a 59-year-old man in his RV. The owner of the RV took the woman’s phone and wouldn’t return it.

A fight broke out and the RV owner attacked the woman with a machete.

Officers contacted the RV owner and arrested him for Assualt 1. He was then taken to a hospital to treat the injuries he got in the fight.

The man and woman were contacted at a local hospital, where they had driven to get treated for their injuries. The injuries to the woman were serious but not life-threatening. The man had injuries from trying to intervene in the attack but there were not life-threatening.