Tacoma police investigate after man found with gunshot wounds in crashed vehicle

A shooting investigation is underway Wednesday morning in Tacoma after a 42-year-old man was shot and injured in a vehicle that wrecked in a residential yard.

The man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Tacoma Police Department. No arrests have been reported.

Officers were called to the city’s South End at about 3:20 a.m in the area of Tacoma Avenue South and South 76th Street for reports of shots fired and a car crashed in a yard, according to a tweet from the department. There, police said they found the victim slumped over the wheel with gunshot wounds.

It’s unclear where the man was shot before his vehicle crashed. Police are continuing to investigate.