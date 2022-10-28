Tacoma police investigating armed robbery of cannabis shop

Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department are seeking information on suspects who were involved in an armed robbery of a cannabis shop early Friday morning.

According to police, an alarm call came in from the shop in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue in Tacoma at 2:26 a.m. The alarm company told police that a security guard at the shop reported an armed robbery had occurred, that shots were fired, and that the suspects had left the scene.

Officers learned that three cars had pulled up to the front of the shop, with one of them driving directly through the shop’s front doors.

The suspects then ran into the store and threw merchandise into bags.

Police said the security guard exchanged gunfire with multiple suspects, one of whom is believed to have been hit. The suspects left the area in one of the cars and on foot.

The security guard was not injured.

None of the suspects were found when police performed an area check. The two other cars that were left at the scene were both stolen, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.