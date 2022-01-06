Tacoma police investigating after body wrapped in tarp found downtown

Tacoma police are investigating after a dead male was found early Thursday downtown.

South Sound 911 received a report about 3:30 a.m. of a body wrapped in a tarp in the 200 block of East 23rd Street, Tacoma Police Department said in a news release.

Tacoma Fire Department went to that area and located a dead male. Fire crews requested assistance from Tacoma police, and detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene.

No more details were immediately available. Police are continuing to investigate.