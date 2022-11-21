Tacoma police investigating double homicide after 2 men found dead with gunshot wounds

Police are investigating Monday morning after two men were found dead in Tacoma’s South End. The men were found with gunshot wounds, and police are looking into the incident as a double homicide.

Tacoma Police Department officers responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street when a person called to report that there was an individual on the ground in that area who appeared to be hurt or dead. Officer Shelbie Boyd, police spokesperson, said officers arrived and found the man deceased, then found a second man dead nearby.

Boyd said the men were 35-45 years old and both appeared to have suffered a fatal gunshot wound. It wasn’t immediately clear when the shooting occurred.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene.