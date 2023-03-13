Tacoma police investigating drive-by in Lincoln District, shooting on Hosmer Street

Tacoma police are investigating after a man selling a cell phone Monday morning in the city’s South End was robbed and shot in the leg, according to the Police Department.

It was the second shooting where someone was injured in Tacoma in the last 24 hours. Sunday evening, a 47-year-old woman was wounded when a drive-by shooter fired a weapon at her while she crossed South 38th Street in the Lincoln District. Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the shooting appeared unprovoked.

Monday’s robbery and shooting occurred at about 10:48 a.m. in the parking lot of a motel in the 8600 block of South Hosmer Street, Haddow said. Tacoma Fire Department personnel transported a 40-year-old man to a hospital with an injury that wasn’t life threatening.

No arrests have been made. Haddow said the shooter drove away. She did not have any suspect information to release.

Sunday’s shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 800 block of South 38th Street. Haddow said officers responded after a woman called 911 to report she’d been struck by gunfire. The woman was reportedly walking home from a 7-Eleven when she crossed 38th Street to the south, and someone in a car rolled down a window and shot her.

Her injuries weren’t life threatening, according to police, but she was taken to a local hospital.

The woman didn’t have any idea why someone would shoot her, Haddow said. She didn’t have any suspect information. Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.