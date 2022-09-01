Tacoma police investigating fatal crash, searching for driver who fled scene

Tacoma police are on the scene of a fatal crash at East 34th Avenue and East D Street, the police department tweeted just after 4:15 p.m.

The intersection is currently shut down as police investigate.

Police are searching the area for a driver who fled the scene.

Traffic Advisory / Police Activity - Officers are on scene of a fatality collision at E. 34 & E. D St. The intersection is shut down for the investigation. Police are in the area looking for a driver who fled the scene. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/SLlqMsOnyb — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) September 1, 2022

