Tacoma police investigating fatal crash, searching for driver who fled scene

Tacoma police are on the scene of a fatal crash at East 34th Avenue and East D Street, the police department tweeted just after 4:15 p.m.

The intersection is currently shut down as police investigate.

Police are searching the area for a driver who fled the scene.

