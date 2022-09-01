Tacoma police investigating fatal crash, searching for driver who fled scene
Tacoma police are on the scene of a fatal crash at East 34th Avenue and East D Street, the police department tweeted just after 4:15 p.m.
The intersection is currently shut down as police investigate.
Police are searching the area for a driver who fled the scene.
Traffic Advisory / Police Activity - Officers are on scene of a fatality collision at E. 34 & E. D St. The intersection is shut down for the investigation. Police are in the area looking for a driver who fled the scene. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/SLlqMsOnyb
— Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) September 1, 2022
More news from KIRO 7
Thurston deputies searching for teen missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’
Man asks for bolt cutters at Seattle Ace Hardware to snip chain off stolen bike
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com