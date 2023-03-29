Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting near community college; campus on lockdown

Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday near Tacoma Community College that led to the school’s campus being locked down.

Few details were immediately available about the killing, which occurred in the city’s West End. In a tweet, Tacoma Police Department said officers responded at about 1:13 p.m. for reports of a male shot in the 1400 block of South Mildred Street.

Police said the person was found unresponsive on the ground near an apartment building, and Tacoma Fire Department personnel declared him dead at the scene. Officials did not specify the victim’s age.

Tacoma Community College, 6501 S. 19th St., went into a lockdown at about 1:30 p.m., the school said on Twitter. According to the school’s website, all doors to campus buildings were locked, and people were advised to stay away. Spokesperson Tamyra Howser said the lockdown was a precautionary decision, and there have been no reports of anyone armed on campus. Howser said the school is on spring break, so few students are there.

No details were immediately available about the circumstances of the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

The killing was the 10th homicide in Tacoma so far this year. Four more have been recorded across Pierce County’s cities and towns. At this time last year, Tacoma had 15, and the county total was 34.