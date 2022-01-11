Tacoma police investigating after finding man with gunshot wound in downtown hotel

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found Monday afternoon with a life-threatening gunshot wound in a hotel room downtown.

Tacoma Police Department said South Sound 911 received a call just before 1 p.m. reporting that someone had been shot, but no address was provided.

Police ended up at a hotel in the 1300 block of Broadway, where they found a 29-year-old man inside a room with a gunshot wound.

It’s unclear how police located the man or what led up to the shooting.

The man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are continuing to investigate.