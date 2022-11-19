Tacoma police investigating homicide after fatal shooting near Stadium District

Tacoma police are investigating after a Saturday morning shooting near the city’s Stadium District neighborhood ended with one man dead and another seriously injured.

The shooting was reported at about 6:33 a.m. near the 800 block of Division Avenue. Tacoma Police Department officers responded for reports of shots fired and the sound of a vehicle speeding away. Minutes later, dispatchers learned that two men with gunshot wounds arrived in a car at a local hospital.

One man, 33, died of his injuries. The driver, a 32-year-old man, had serious injuries, police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said. Police believe the men were in or near the car when they were shot. Bullet holes were found in the vehicle.

Detectives and forensic investigators responded to the hospital and the shooting scene, according to a tweet from the department. The area of the shooting is near a gas station and several other businesses, as well as apartment complexes and Wright Park.

It’s unclear what led to the incident or where the men were shot from. Haddow said police found shell casings in a parking lot. Police did not release any suspect information.