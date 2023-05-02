Tacoma police investigating homicide after man collapsed, died in grocery parking lot

A 50-year-old man collapsed and died Monday night in the parking lot of a grocery store in Tacoma’s South End, according to police. Detectives are investigating it as a homicide.

Tacoma Police Department said 911 dispatchers received reports of an injured man who collapsed in the 1900 block of South 72nd Street, a WinCo Foods parking lot. After those reports came in at about 11:30 p.m., Tacoma Fire Department personnel responded and started life-saving measures on the man, police said, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any suspect information. The victim has not been publicly identified. It’s the 14th homicide Tacoma police have investigated this year. One of those occurred on Puyallup tribal trust land.

It’s unclear what injuries led the man to collapse or what caused his death. Detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the parking lot to investigate.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.