Tacoma police investigating homicide after man shot in city’s South End dies at hospital

A 36-year-old man was fatally wounded Sunday night in a shooting in Tacoma’s South End neighborhood, police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting was reported at about 9:18 p.m. in the 1500 block of South 56th Street, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Officers were dispatched for reports of shots fired and a man down on a sidewalk.

Police said officers found the victim and started life-saving measures until medics with Tacoma Fire Department took the man to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or how many people were involved. Detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the scene Sunday night.

Police have not announced any arrests. It’s the 15th homicide Tacoma police have investigated this year. Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.