Tacoma police investigating homicide after man found dead in truck in Stadium District

Tacoma police are investigating a homicide Friday morning after an officer found a man dead inside a stolen vehicle in the Stadium District.

At about 9:15 a.m., a Tacoma Police Department officer saw a 2016 Ford F150 parked on North D Street near North Stadium Way, according to a news release from the department. The truck was reported stolen Dec. 19.

Backup officers arrived, and when officers looked in the vehicle, they found a man dead inside. He has not been identified.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene Friday morning.