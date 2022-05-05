Tacoma police investigating homicide after man dies in hospital from gunshot wound

A 41-year-old man shot last week in Tacoma’s Eastside neighborhood died in the hospital Thursday. Tacoma Police Department is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police said the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was found shot April 28 in the 500 block of East 34th Street. Officers were dispatched to that area about 10:47 p.m. after dispatchers received reports of multiple gunshots in the area and the sound of vehicles driving away.

Officers found the man unresponsive in a vehicle, according to a news release from TPD. Police said the vehicle had struck two parked, unoccupied vehicles. The man was brought to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not disclosed any details of the shooting. It’s unclear what led up to it and how many people were involved.

The man’s death is the 20th homicide in Tacoma in 2022 and the 39th in all of Pierce County.

