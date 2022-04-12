Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman is shot, killed

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in a parking lot in Tacoma’s South End neighborhood, police said.

Tacoma Police Department officers responded about 1:39 a.m. after South Sound 911 dispatchers received multiple reports of someone shot in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street.

Officers located an unresponsive woman in a parking lot in that area. Life-saving measures were started for the woman and she was transported to a local hospital, where she later died, police said.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene. The woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide.