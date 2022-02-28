Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in vehicle

A woman was found dead in a vehicle in Tacoma early Monday morning. Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers from Tacoma Police Department responded at about 3:50 a.m. after South Sound 911 received a call reporting that a woman had been shot in the 4900 block of South Burlington Way in the city’s South Tacoma neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they located a woman who was unresponsive in a vehicle. Police said Tacoma Fire Department personnel pronounced her dead on the scene.

The victim has not been identified. In a news release, police did not confirm that the woman was shot.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene, and police are continuing to investigate.