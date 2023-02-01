Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead following 911 call

Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning after officers found a 66-year-old woman dead inside her Central Tacoma residence. Police went there after she called 911.

Officers responded to the home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street at about 6:43 a.m. , Tacoma Police Department said in a news release. Police said the woman called asking for help for her son, who she said was having a mental health crisis.

Ten minutes later, police radioed that they weren’t getting an answer at the door, a spokesperson said. Officers had circled the residence, and a woman was seen on the floor inside. Police forced their way in and rendered aid to the woman, but she was declared dead at the scene.

No one else was found inside the home. TPD spokesperson Wendy Haddow said officers searched the area but did not find a suspect. Police didn’t disclose how the victim appeared to have been killed.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.