Tacoma police investigating after man found dead on Eastside with gunshot wound

A man was found dead Thursday morning in Tacoma, in some bushes along a residential road in the city’s Eastside neighborhood, according to police. Officers said he appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Tacoma Police Department is investigating the man’s death. The victim has not been identified and the circumstances of his death are not yet clear.

Police responded at about 7:44 a.m. to the 2000 block of East Wright Avenue, according to a tweet from the department. Nearby residents told police that gunshots had been heard around 3 a.m., but 911 was not called.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the scene.