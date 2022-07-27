Tacoma police investigating after man is shot, seriously injured in vehicle

A 38-year-old man was shot in his car by a person in another vehicle Tuesday evening at an intersection near Tacoma’s Eastside neighborhood, according to police.

Tacoma Police Department is investigating the incident. The victim was transported to a hospital, where police said Tuesday night he was in stable but critical condition.

Officers were dispatched at 7:14 p.m. to the scene of the shooting at Pacific Avenue and South 38th Street. Spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the victim was driving west on 38th Street and was about to make a left at the intersection to go south on Pacific Avenue when gunfire erupted from a vehicle in the next lane, striking him.

The man shot was the only occupant of his vehicle. It’s unclear how many people were in the suspect vehicle. No arrests have been made. Haddow said the shooter’s motive was not known.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.