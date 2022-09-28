Tacoma police investigating after man stabbed multiple times outside wholesale store

A 48-year-old man walking through the parking lot of a closed wholesale store Tuesday evening in Tacoma was robbed and attacked by two men, according to police. The victim was stabbed in the back three times.

Tacoma Police Department is investigating the incident, which occurred at about 9 p.m. in the Costco parking lot near the 2200 block of South 37th Street. Spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the man was transported to an area hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

At least one of the robbers was armed with a gun. Haddow said the victim was pistol whipped during the attack.

The man was walking through the parking lot after leaving a nearby sporting goods store when he was approached by the men, one of whom displayed a firearm, police said. There was a struggle over the victim’s backpack, and the robbers struck the man with the handgun and stabbed him before fleeing with the item.

Afterward, the victim called 911 and police and Tacoma Fire Department responded to the scene. Officers searched the area for the suspects without success, Haddow said. Police are continuing to investigate.

The robbery wasn’t the only serious attack Tuesday. Police said an argument between two men at a gas station near the 1400 block of Sprague Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. led to one punching the other in the face.

The man fell, hit his head and went unconscious. The man who punched him fled. Haddow said Wednesday morning that the victim was in critical condition at an area hospital.