Tacoma Police investigating Saturday shooting as a homicide after man brought to hospital

Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide that reportedly began with a Saturday shooting in the 4300 block of South Cedar Street.

Just before 7pm, officers responded to a local hospital for a male with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, a possible crime scene was located in the 4300 block of Cedar. Detectives responded. This is being investigated as a homicide. pic.twitter.com/nAxzYssBgQ — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) February 20, 2022

A news release from the department said officers responded to a local hospital just before 7 p.m. after a 30-year-old man was admitted with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives and crime scene technicians subsequently responded to the Cedar Street scene. No further information was available Saturday night.

