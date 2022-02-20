Tacoma Police investigating Saturday shooting as a homicide after man brought to hospital

Joshua Bessex/jbessex@thenewstribune.com
Sean Robinson
·1 min read

Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide that reportedly began with a Saturday shooting in the 4300 block of South Cedar Street.

A news release from the department said officers responded to a local hospital just before 7 p.m. after a 30-year-old man was admitted with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives and crime scene technicians subsequently responded to the Cedar Street scene. No further information was available Saturday night.

This story will be updated.

