Tacoma police investigating second weekend homicide after man fatally shot in vehicle

A shooting Sunday evening in Tacoma left a 32-year-old man dead, according to police. A woman he was with suffered a gunshot wound that wasn’t life threatening.

Tacoma Police Department is investigating the killing as a homicide. So far no arrests have been made.

The victim has not been publicly identified. In a press release, police said dispatchers received reports that someone was shot in a vehicle at about 10:10 p.m. The car the victim was in had struck an unoccupied vehicle parked near the 5200 block of South M Street, in the city’s South End neighborhood.

When police arrived there, they found the victim unresponsive in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. An 18-year-old passenger had also been shot, and officers began life-saving measures, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Tacoma Fire Department personnel. The woman he was with was transported to a hospital. Detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the scene, and police are continuing to investigate.

The killing was the second homicide police were called to investigate Sunday in the South End. Early in the morning, police found a 51-year-old man unresponsive after dispatchers received reports of gunshots. Police said they and fire department personnel took measures to try to save his life, but he died at the scene.