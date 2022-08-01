Tacoma police investigating shooting near Thea’s Park that injured 2 on Sunday

A shooting reported early Sunday near Thea’s Park along Tacoma’s waterfront injured two people, capping off a violent weekend in the city that saw three shootings reported in less than 24 hours.

Tacoma Police Department is investigating, but no arrests have been made and few details have been released about the circumstances of the shootings. A 39-year-old man died in a gas station parking lot after shots were fired early Saturday, marking the 29th homicide in Tacoma so far this year. Later in the day, a man in his 60s was injured by gunfire.

On Sunday, police responded at about 3:40 a.m. to 400 block of Dock Street for a report of a possible shooting. Officer Shelbie Boyd of TPD said that as officers arrived, police learned that two males had recently arrived at a local hospital with possible gunshot wounds.

At the hospital, police determined the victims were injured near Thea’s Park. Boyd did not have information about the severity of their injuries.

Police did not have any information on suspects. It’s unclear how many people were involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

The man in his 60s injured by gunfire Saturday was shot at about 3:37 p.m. near the 1100 block of South 10th Street, Boyd said. His injuries were initially considered life-threatening but were later downgraded.