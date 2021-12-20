Tacoma police investigating shootings that left 2 dead overnight

Tacoma police are investigating two shootings that occurred Sunday night and early Monday morning that left two people dead.

The first shooting was reported at about 9:15 p.m. when police responded to a shooting victim in the 9100 block of South Alaska Street, according to a tweet from the Tacoma Police Department. When officers arrived, the man was unresponsive and CPR was started.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

A second shooting was reported at about 12:24 a.m. Monday when South Sound 911 received multiple reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of South 93rd Street.

There, officers found an unresponsive man inside a vehicle in a parking lot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

It’s unclear what led up to either shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.