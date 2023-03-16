Tacoma police investigating shootout between 2 cars
Tacoma police are investigating after the occupants of two cars allegedly shot at each other Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Tacoma Police Department, the shootout happened just before 5 p.m. near Sixth Avenue and North Junett Street. The occupants of the cars shot at each other before driving away from the scene.
No injuries were reported. One occupied car, one unoccupied car, and one occupied business were hit by gunfire, while another occupied car was hit by one of the suspect cars as it got away.
At 4:49 pm an exchange of gunfire occurred between the occupants of 2 cars near 6th & Junett. The cars then fled. No known injuries. 1 occupied car, 1 unoccupied car & 1 occupied business struck by gunfire. 1 occupied car struck by a suspect car as it fled. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/NX3qQONQun
— Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 16, 2023