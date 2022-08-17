Tacoma police investigating video showing car striking Hilltop protester, driving away

Tacoma police are investigating an incident captured on video that shows a car striking a protester in the intersection of South 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way and driving away on Aug. 14.

The Tacoma Action Collective posted the video to Twitter on Monday, alleging the motorist struck a demonstrator protesting against gentrification in the Hilltop neighborhood and tried to drag the person by the arm as the car passed by.

Tacoma police were at the scene within a minute but officers did not get out of the vehicle, according to the Tacoma Action Collective.

An officer driving by the area entered information into a computerized dispatch system about a demonstration in the roadway at 1:28 p.m. on Sunday but records do not reflect an investigation, according to Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

Haddow said police have not identified any 911 calls related to the incident. She declined to release any additional information while police contact the officer to gain information about a potential crime.

Haddow said she alerted police command staff after viewing the video Wednesday morning.

The protester received medical attention for bruising and swelling at an urgent care facility, the Tacoma Action Collective wrote in a Tweet.

Tacoma police asked that anyone with information about the incident contact Officer J. Lang at jlang@cityoftacoma.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated.