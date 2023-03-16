Tacoma police investigating after woman assaulted, injured on Hilltop

A woman suffered a head injury Thursday morning in Tacoma when she was assaulted by a man who got out of his car in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood to attack her, according to the police.

The incident began at about 5:09 a.m. at Earnest S. Brazill and South I streets. A Tacoma Police Department spokesperson said the assault led to South Yakima Avenue being shut down from South 12th to 13th streets.

Witnesses reported seeing an altercation between a pedestrian and a driver, police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said. She said the driver got out of his vehicle, assaulted the woman and then drove away. It’s unclear whether the two knew one another.

Tacoma Police Department officers work the scene of an assault Thursday morning that began near Earnest South Brazill and South I streets. According to police, a woman suffered a non-life-threatening head injury.

Officers responded, and the woman was transported to a hospital with an injury that wasn’t life threatening, Haddow said. She said officers aren’t sure how the woman was attacked. The incident was first reported as a shooting, but Haddow said hospital staff couldn’t immediately determine the woman’s head wound was from a gunshot.

Yakima avenue was reopened to traffic at about 7:11 a.m., according to police.