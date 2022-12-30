Tacoma police involved in shooting while investigating suspect

At least one Tacoma police officer was involved in a shooting or shots fired incident early Friday involving a suspect in a car.

It is not yet known if anyone was hit by the gunfire, as the Tacoma Police Department has only released minimal details. KIRO 7 is working to get information on the circumstances of the shooting.

At 3:05 a.m., police were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon, according to Tacoma police.

Officers saw the suspect in a parked car at South 45th and Pacific Avenue. During the investigation, the suspect fled in the car.

An officer-involved shooting occurred at East 57th and McKinley Avenue. It is not yet known if the suspect fired at officers first.

The Tacoma Police Department did not say if the suspect was hit by gunfire, how many shots were fired, or if more than one officer discharged their weapon.

No officers were hurt.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.

This story is developing.



