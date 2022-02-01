Tacoma police issue bulletin for pickup that hit woman at protest outside the LeMay

Tacoma police are searching for a blue pickup that struck and seriously injured a 49-year-old woman last Wednesday at a protest outside the LeMay - America’s Car Museum.

The woman was standing with a group of protesters on the sidewalk outside the museum near the intersection of Wiley Avenue and East D Street when witnesses say the truck swerved and intentionally struck her. The truck drove off, leaving the woman on the ground with life-threatening injuries.

“I saw that this woman was injured and that she was down on the ground and that people were there trying to comfort her,” said David Galazin, a protester who witnessed the hit-and-run. “She was screaming in pain.”

Tacoma Police Department shared a bulletin Monday asking the public to help detectives identify the person responsible. The bulletin included a photo of a small blue pickup similar to the vehicle that hit the woman.

Police said the truck could have damage on its passenger side and its side mirror might be missing. A KIRO 7 photographer at the scene caught video of the truck driving away.

Do you have any information on this hit and run that caused life-threatening injuries? pic.twitter.com/21Gg3UvhMs — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) January 31, 2022

Those with information can submit tips to Crime Stoppers Tacoma/Pierce County online or text or call 1-800-222-TIPS. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest and charges filed can receive as much as $1,000 of a cash reward.

The protesters were gathered on the sidewalk outside the museum while hundreds of business owners and residents met inside with city and county leaders to discuss issues affecting their businesses, including break-ins, vandalism and homeless encampments. The event was organized by Tacoma Safe, a community group formed last year.

Protesters were there in support of people experiencing homelessness in Tacoma and to oppose the idea of a camping ban, which has been supported by members of Tacoma Safe.

Galazin, 43, chair of the housing committee for the Tacoma-Pierce County Democratic Socialists of America, was there with his two young children. He said he saw the pickup approach the crowd of about 20 protesters.

The truck made an S-shaped curve toward the middle of the lane, then cut sharply toward the crowd, where Galazin said protesters were holding a banner.

“I heard and saw the truck accelerate as it did this, and it popped up onto the curb,” Galazin said. “From where I could see, I couldn’t see who was hit but I could see it drove into the crowd there. Then I saw it cut back into the road, kind of over-correct and speed away.”

A GoFundMe was started by a relative of the injured woman to help with medical bills. According to the fundraiser’s page, the woman was initially taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, then was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle due to the extent of her injuries.

She suffered a broken pelvis, bleeding from an artery and a concussion along with cuts and bruises. The fundraiser’s organizer said the woman had a successful surgery to repair her pelvis. On Tuesday, the fundraiser had raised more than $40,000.