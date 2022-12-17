Tacoma police know who fired gunshots that put St. Joseph on lockdown. No ongoing threat

Tacoma police have identified the parties involved in a shooting that sent St. Joseph Medical Center into a lockdown late Friday and believe there is no ongoing threat to the community, according to a spokesperson.

A hospital employee reported hearing a gunshot just after 11 p.m. on Friday, according to Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow. Security guards found blood and a bullet shell casing in an elevator, and staff called 911.

The building went into lockdown, Haddow said.

More than 20 police officers and Pierce County deputies responded, according to Haddow. Officers cleared the building floor by floor while investigators reviewed security footage.

Video showed the people involved in the shooting getting off the elevator, exiting the building and leaving in vehicles, according to Haddow. She said she did not know whether there were surveillance cameras inside the elevator.

Authorities lifted the lockdown around 12:20 a.m., according to Haddow.

Investigators identified the people involved as patient visitors and were taking steps to contact them, according to Haddow. She said she did not know how many people were involved but reported there was no ongoing threat.

No one had been arrested as of 2:30 a.m., according to Haddow.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.