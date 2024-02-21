Tacoma Police say large drug bust a ‘significant victory’ in opioid crisis

Tacoma Police are calling an investigation that led to the recovery of a large quantity of illegal drugs a “significant victory” in the opioid crisis.

On Feb. 16, TPD’s Patrol and Investigations Division finished an investigation into a suspected drug trafficker. Police said the suspect specialized in distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin, mainly along the city’s Pacific Avenue corridor.

The investigation showed the suspect had ties to cartel members near the US southern border and would move large amounts of drugs back to Tacoma to be sold.

The suspect was arrested while on their way to Tacoma with a shipment of drugs from the cartel, which is reportedly based in Mexico.

After obtaining a search warrant, police confiscated 83 pounds of methamphetamine, about 87,000 fentanyl pills, and nearly a half-pound of brown tar heroin with an estimated value of $550,000.

They also recovered a handgun loaded with armor-piercing bullets, which Tacoma Police said are commonly known as “cop-killer bullets,” and body armor worn by the suspect during the arrest.

During a search of the suspect’s home, police found four more guns, including two that were stolen, along with more armor-piercing bullets.



