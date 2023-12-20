Tacoma Police launch new crime dashboard

Tacoma Police say they now have a more streamlined way to show residents crime trends in their neighborhoods.

The city unveiled a new crime dashboard on Tuesday that officials say is a user-friendly tool that lets you search for specific incidents, look at crime categories, and see where crime hotspots are in the city.

The crime data spans five years and is updated with new information every business day.

“It reflects our ongoing commitment to embracing tech to better fulfill our mission to make the city of Tacoma the safest city in America,” Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore said.

To protect privacy, no personal information is listed, only the approximate location of the crime.

Some crimes are not included, such as domestic violence, sex crimes, and child abuse.