Tacoma police launch homicide investigation after gunshot victim dies from injuries

Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a 37-year-old man died Thursday at an area hospital, a week after he was shot in a parked car in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood.

South Sound 911 dispatchers received a call just after midnight April 21 from a man who said he was driving a gunshot victim to the hospital, according to a Friday news release from Tacoma Police Department. Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where medical staff were transferring the victim to the emergency room.

The 911 caller told police that the victim had been shot while parked in a vehicle near South 19th Street and Yakima Avenue, according to the release. Police did not disclose details of the shooting.

On Thursday, hospital staff told detectives the victim had died from his injuries.

The man’s killing is the 18th homicide in Tacoma in 2022, and the 37th across Pierce County. As of Friday, the number of killings in the county was just over double what it was at this time last year.