Tacoma police look for man suspected of sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint on March 6

The Tacoma Police Department is searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint on March 6.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County has offered a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and charges of the suspect.

On March 6 around 12:30 a.m., police said two women were walking in the 1100 block of S. Warner Street near Franklin Elementary when a man grabbed one of them by her shirt, drug her down the street and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

The man fled on foot, police said. Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches to six feet tall, with a medium build. The night of the incident he was wearing a dark, nylon jacket with the hood up, a black cloth face mask, light-colored pants, and black tennis shoes with white soles.

Police have asked residents and businesses in the neighborhood to check for surveillance video of that night.

Those with information about the incident can call 1-800-222-TIPS. CrimeStoppers said tipsters will remain anonymous.