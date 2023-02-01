Tacoma police looking for 4 robbery, assault suspects who stabbed store clerk with screwdriver

Tacoma police detectives are searching for four people suspected of robbing a smoke shop in early January, with one of the suspects stabbing the store clerk multiple times with a screwdriver.

According to police, the four people robbed Smoke King at 8808 Pacific Ave. on Jan. 4.

The suspect pictured in the Santa hat is the one who stabbed the clerk multiple times, police said. The other suspects allegedly stole merchandise.

Detectives also believe the four suspects are involved with other robberies and thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Anyone with information leading to arrests and charges filed against the suspects is eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Tipsters are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.