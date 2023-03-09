Tacoma police looking for information on missing child from 1995

Tacoma police are looking for information on a child who went missing in 1995, the Tacoma Police Department said in a news release on Thursday.

On the morning of July 20, 1995, 3-year-old Lenoria Jones was reported missing from inside a Target store on South 23rd Street in Tacoma.

Store cameras showed Jones had not been in the store, but her aunt gave information on her whereabouts, including that she had been kidnapped or had wandered away from her aunt’s residence.

Her aunt lived in the 1900 block of South Sheridan Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma.

At the time of her disappearance, Jones was 3 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair worn in braids. She suffered from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder which required medication.

People can receive up to $1,000 for information on this case. Call 253-591-5959. All callers will remain anonymous.