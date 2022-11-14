Tacoma police partnering with 2 car businesses in effort to combat catalytic converter theft

In an effort to combat rising catalytic converter theft in the region, the Tacoma Police Department is partnering with Titus-Will Toyota and Simmons Automotive in Project CATCON ID.

According to the police department, the goal of the project is to etch an identification number onto customers’ catalytic converters so that the converter can be paired with its vehicle if it is stolen and recovered.

Without the identification number, there’s no way for law enforcement officials to know what vehicle the converter was stolen from, or to prove it was stolen at all.

Titus-Will Toyota — located at 3506 South Sprague Ave. in Tacoma, and Simmons Automotive — located at 5601 South Proctor St. — will provide the identification service free of charge between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday.

The service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis; no appointments are being taken. Vehicle owners will have to sign a waiver releasing the city of Tacoma, the automotive business and its employees from any liability.