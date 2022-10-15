Tacoma police release bodycam footage of September officer-involved shooting

Tacoma police released body camera footage Friday of an officer-involved shooting that happened at a bar last month in Tacoma.

The incident began when 27-year-old Johnathan Lane and a family member were drinking at The Office Bar and Grill in Tacoma just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Tacoma police said the two became disruptive after a while, so a female bartender cut them off and asked them to leave. When they refused, a male co-worker asked them to leave and Lane became aggressive toward employees of the bar.

Police said two other customers stepped in to separate Lane and his relative from the employees when a fight broke out.

Lane’s relative was knocked out, causing a bartender to call 911. Lane then allegedly started threatening people in the bar before going to his car and grabbing a gun. He then returned to the bar and threatened workers and customers.

When officers arrived and confronted Lane, he pointed his gun at them but did not fire. An officer fired his weapon toward Lane, but no one was hit by the gunfire.

Lane was booked into jail and charged with three counts of second-degree assault for pointing his gun at a security guard and at officers. His relative was not arrested.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP