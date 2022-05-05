Tacoma police release photos of men suspected in armed robbery. Have you seen them?

Tacoma police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a fast food restaurant in April at gunpoint. On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspects.

Police said the men entered a Subway sandwich restaurant April 21 located at 1901 South 72nd Street while armed with pistols. According to a CrimeStoppers bulletin, the men demanded cash, but an employee was unable to open the register.

According to the bulletin, one of the men told the other to kill the employee. Police said the man tried to fire his gun, but it misfired. The men fled in a silver sedan.

One of these armed robbery suspects told the other suspect to kill the clerk during this armed robbery. The gun misfired. Do you recognize either of them? Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/pJu9mbPq6Z — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) May 4, 2022

Detectives from Tacoma Police Department asked the public to help identify the robbery suspects. One was described as a 6-foot Black man with a slim build and shoulder-length braids, with a red tattoo on his face that says “M5.” Police described the other man as a 5-foot-4 Black man who is either bald or has very short hair.

Anyone with information about the robbery suspects was asked to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip on its website, tpcrimestoppers.com.