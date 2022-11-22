Tacoma police respond for false alarm of shooting at Lincoln High School

Police responded Tuesday morning to Lincoln High School in Tacoma for a shooting threat that was determined to be a false alarm, according to Tacoma Police Department.

Few details were immediately available about what drew police to the school. In a tweet, the department said a 911 call was made this morning about “a possible shooting” there. Police said the school immediately went into lockdown.

Officers arrived and determined that no shooting had occurred. Police said the lockdown was lifted, and police would remain at the school for the remainder of the day.

A high school in Thurston County also received a threat that drew law enforcement to the school Tuesday morning. According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, a large police response went to Rochester High School to investigate a threat. Deputies cleared the school and found no one injured. The school is near Rochester and Ground Mound.