Tacoma police respond to fatal shooting of man at apartment complex

Tacoma police are responding to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Wednesday, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Just after noon, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of South Mildred Street.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the ground. He was later declared dead by the Tacoma Fire Department.

As a precaution, Tacoma Community College was placed on lockdown. Visitors were asked to not come to the campus.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.