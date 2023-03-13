Tacoma police respond to shooting during robbery

Tacoma police responded to the report of a shooting that occurred during a robbery Monday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At about 10:48 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the 8600 block of South Hosmer Street.

Officers found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time, according to police.