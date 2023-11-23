Tacoma Police search for man who they say kidnapped, robbed, and raped a woman in her own car
The Tacoma police department is looking for a man who they say kidnapped, robbed, and raped a woman at gunpoint in her own car.
Officials say the attack happened at 4911 Tacoma Mall Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. by the Chuck E. Cheese.
The suspect’s name is James Salanoa who is described as a 22-year-old Pacific Islander, just over 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.
Police also say he has a defining scar on his left hand.
The suspect escaped in a stolen white Cadillac Escalade, which has since been recovered.
A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Police ask that you contact the Tacoma Police Department or Crime Stoppers with any helpful information.