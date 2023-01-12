Tacoma police searching for man who allegedly robbed 76 gas station at gunpoint

Tacoma police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a 76 gas station at gunpoint Tuesday.

According to police, the man entered the gas station at 2601 North Stevens St. in Tacoma on Tuesday and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The man got away in a white Kia Soul.

The rear window of the car had writing that read, “For sale.” Police said there was also a phone number written, and detectives are working to enhance the video to reveal the number.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tacoma/Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS.