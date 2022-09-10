Tacoma police searching for man who attempted to steal from ATM

The Tacoma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to steal from an ATM earlier this month.

According to CrimeStoppers Tacoma/Pierce County, on Sept. 1, the man used a torch to try and break into an ATM at the Wells Fargo at 5245 Pacific Ave.

The man’s vehicle is described as a white Ford pickup truck with a gray tailgate and residue from an evidence sticker on the driver’s side door, indicating it may have been impounded at some point.

Tipsters with information leading to an arrest and charges filed can receive up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers. If you have information, you are asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS.



