Tacoma woman with schizophrenia, dementia still missing a month later

Tacoma police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 73-year-old woman who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and dementia.

Soon Ja Lee was last known to have been in the 7400 block of South Verde Street in Tacoma on Thursday, Aug. 25. As of Sept. 28, she still has not been found.

Lee is 5 feet tall and 140 pounds. She speaks Korean and a little bit of English.

Anyone who sees Lee is asked to call 911.

